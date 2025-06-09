Residents push government to cut fuel use

[Photo: LITIA CAVA]

Nausori residents have urged the government to find ways to reduce fuel demand. They highlighted that the conflict in the Middle East could disrupt Fiji’s supply.

Residents said essential workers rely on fuel to reach workplaces and stressed that action was needed to prevent disruptions.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel acknowledged the concerns. He said work-from-home arrangements for non-essential roles could curb fuel use and ease pressure on households.

Immanuel confirmed that current fuel reserves cover roughly 17 days with major distributors. Stocks are expected to last until June. He added that revenue and fuel policies will largely remain unchanged, but supply and pricing are under constant monitoring.

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Residents also called for additional funding for agriculture and business development. They said farmers and small enterprises need support to remain productive amid global supply pressures.

The Minister said ministries and private operators would have flexibility to manage staffing and operations. Non-essential roles may adopt remote working to reduce travel.

Further measures, including private sector engagement, will be implemented in the next stage of the fuel management plan.

Immanuel adds that all proposals are under review.

The government, he adds, aims to safeguard fuel supply, maintain essential services and protect households and businesses from international disruptions.

This was discussed last night during the 2026-2027 national budget consultations in Nausori.