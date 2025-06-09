Fuel price surge threatens electricity supply

[Photo: LITIA CAVA]

Fiji has enough fuel to last until June. Thus, rising global fuel prices are raising serious concerns about electricity generation.

A shortage could disrupt households, businesses and essential services.

Permanent Secretary for Finance Shiri Goundar outlined these points during the first 2026–2027 budget consultation at the University of the South Pacific.

He says the government has arrangements with Australia, New Zealand and other partners to secure supply.

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“The risk is not just cost. It is continuity. If fuel runs out, electricity could be disrupted.”

The government, Goundar states, is prioritising support for vulnerable sectors.

Public transport and electricity supply, he adds, are key areas of focus.

According to the PS, targeted measures in the upcoming budget aim to limit disruptions to the economy.

Goundar also addressed long-term resilience. He highlighted logistics, energy sustainability and strengthened partnerships as critical to navigating global uncertainties.

Fiji, he states, is bracing for potential fuel price increases over the next two months, as the conflict in the Middle East affects oil markets.

“We are prepared. A fuel sub-committee has been established to monitor the effects on supply and prices.”

These developments, the PS says, could impact the cost of goods, transport and business operations.

The committee has been meeting regularly to coordinate responses.

Goundar added that the government expects a clearer picture in the coming days as suppliers feel the full effect of rising global fuel costs.