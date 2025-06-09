Fiji’s TB fight slowed by health system gaps

[File Photo]

Fiji’s fight against tuberculosis is being slowed by health system gaps, with officials warning that delayed diagnosis and limited access are driving continued transmission.

The 640 cases recorded in 2025 spotlight concerns over late presentation and low treatment success rates.

At World TB Day celebrations this week, Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa emphasized that the Ministry is strengthening its response in line with World Health Organization guidance.

Access to diagnostic services remains a major challenge, particularly in rural and maritime areas, where patients often face delays in testing and treatment.

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“Now these nationwide demonstrations show governments’ commitment to ensuring that TB awareness, prevention and treatment services reach every Fijian, including those in rural, remote and maritime communities.”

Ravunawa says some patients are failing to complete their treatment, further complicating efforts to control the disease.

“Equally concerning is the rise in TB-related death. In 2024, mortality reached 10.2 percent per 100,000 population, the highest ever recorded for the national TB programme, compared to 7.2 percent per 100,000 in 2023. These figures highlight the urgent need to strengthen our early detection, our treatment adherence, and community-based prevention strategies.”

Health leaders reiterated they are focusing on improving outreach and strengthening prevention efforts nationwide.