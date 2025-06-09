Traders warned against exploiting fuel supply

[Photo: FILE]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is closely monitoring the fuel and LPG markets to ensure fair access, lawful pricing, and consumer protection.

The commission emphasizes that operating responsibly is a legal obligation, not an option.

Traders are warned that fuel hoarding, price gouging, and non-compliance with regulated prices are serious offenses.

Under Section 87G of the FCCC Act 2010, withholding stock to exploit supply disruptions or drive up prices is illegal.

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Furthermore, traders must not sell fuel or LPG for resale unless they are certain the buyer requires the goods for legitimate business use and that the transaction will not unfairly increase costs for the final consumer.

Any conduct that artificially inflates prices is strictly prohibited.

FCCC inspection teams are currently on the ground nationwide, verifying stock levels and enforcing compliance.

Any trader found hoarding, restricting supply, overcharging, or participating in black-market practices will face strict enforcement action.