Motor vehicle boom drives retail growth

[Photo: FILE]

Wholesale and retail trade in Fiji grew last year, with total sales reaching $7.15 billion.

This is a 5.6 percent increase over 2024.

Motor vehicle sales led the growth, rising 25.5 percent and adding $89.9 million.

Hardware items grew 11.9 percent, while motor vehicle parts and accessories increased 9.2 percent. Food, beverages and tobacco rose 2.9 percent.

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Smaller gains were seen in household appliances, furniture, textiles, clothing, and footwear. The bureau says these figures show a short-term view of industry performance.

They also highlight the sectors driving overall growth.

The report shows the sector makes up 80 percent of total turnover in wholesale and retail trade. Rising demand for essential goods and vehicles continues to support the market.

The Bureau adds that these statistics help guide business planning and policy.

They provide insight into which industries are performing well and where investment can grow.