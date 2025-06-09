Tunaka joins camp as Savenaca awaits call-up

[Photo: FIJI RUGBY]

Army halfback Suluka Tunaka has already joined the Fiji 7s extended squad, while Devo standout Aquino Savenaca is set to link up with the team after the Hong Kong 7s.

The two players have been rewarded for their strong performances on the local sevens circuit, as head coach Osea Kolinisau continues to strengthen his squad.

Kolinisau says Tunaka’s impact at halfback stood out during recent competitions.

“Suluka Tunaka played so well with the Army… very energetic off the base of the scrum and defending very well.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Savenaca’s consistency and versatility across the series made him impossible to ignore.

“For Aquino Savenaca, he’s been playing very well throughout the series… playing rover and prop, strong throughout and consistent.”

Kolinisau also highlighted Savenaca’s performance at the Marist 7s as a key factor in his selection.

“In the Marist 7s, I saw him playing for Devo… the try he scored in the final was strong, and he’s a good defender.”

The coach says the pathway remains open for players who continue to perform.