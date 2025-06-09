$50m plaza to boost Laqere’s environment

[File Photo]

The Grace Road Group’s investment portfolio continues to expand with the opening of its True Mart Supermarket in Laqere, Nasinu, today.

Located within the group’s Challenge Plaza, the supermarket complex also includes Grace Road Kitchen and its cosmetics branch, True Young.

Grace Road Group President Daniel Kim says the group has invested over $50 million in the plaza, creating more than 60 new jobs.

He adds that the new plaza will house several other businesses.

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“So a BSP branch will be coming. And the two other shops, it’s all confirmed. They’re doing the fitting now. And the upper floor, we have only the Bank, restaurant, and fitness centre, about 1,000 square metres of the fitness centre, and the Play Arcade and the Oceania Institution, which is the education institution. They occupy 2,000 square metres, and they bring about 300 to 500 students, you know.”

Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo for years, the Grace Road Group has been a significant contributor to the local economy and its social landscape.

“This isn’t simply about the thousands of Fijians who are employed directly, and thousands of others indirectly. But it is about the standard they have set across multiple sectors. Food services, construction, retail, and health. They have introduced a level of quality, consistency, and convenience that has, over time, recalibrated customer expectations.”

Turaga Ni Koro of Kalabu says that the people of Kalabu village have welcomed the investment, saying it has significant benefits for the area.

“It will bring benefits to them in terms of a more convenient shopping location. This is also beneficial for our youths, especially in providing employment, given the rise in criminal offences and substance abuse among them. This opportunity will help them financially.”

Nasinu is one of the most densely populated areas in the Suva Nausori corridor, and a mall like the Challenge Plaza, which houses a variety of businesses under one roof, will be beneficial for the citizens.