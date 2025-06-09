Missed opportunities a key factor in Drua's loss to the Blues

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson admits that missed opportunities remain an area the team must improve after their 40–15 loss to the Blues in last night’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash.

The Drua started strongly in the first half but allowed the game to slip away after the break.

Despite the loss, the team is satisfied with their effort and remains focused on giving their best each week.

He also mentioned that they were disappointed not being able to perform their I-Bole, the Drua’s traditional war dance.

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“We wasn’t able to do what we wanted, and going up against their forward pack is not easy, they’re one of the best in the tournament. We’re also upset about not being able to perform the i-bole, we have don’t it in Fiji because of the heat and we have don’t it here.”

The Drua will now travel to Christchurch, New Zealand, to face the Crusaders in their next game this weekend.