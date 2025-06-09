Blues thumps the Drua at Eden Park

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua suffered a heavy 40–15 defeat to the Blues in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round seven clash in New Zealand tonight.

They managed to narrowly trail 14–12 at halftime with tries from Etonia Waqa and Mesake Vocevoce

But the hosts came out firing in the second spell, running in three tries and converting one to extend their lead.

A penalty goal early in the second half proved to be the Drua’s only points after the break.

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Despite several heading into Blue’s territory desperate attempts to breach the line, the Drua were unable to capitalise, with the Blues defending strongly and forcing crucial errors.

The hosts sealed the result in the dying moments, capitalising on a scrum following a Drua knock-on to score their final try and secure the 40–15 win.