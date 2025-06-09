NFP questions use of Singapore model in proposed referendum bill

[Photo: PARLIAMENT OF FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

The proposed National Referendum Bill is facing criticism over claims it borrows heavily from foreign legislation.

During a parliamentary committee submission, National Federation Party General Secretary Kamal Iyer questioned whether a model adapted from Singapore’s referendum laws is suitable for Fiji’s democratic and political context.

He expressed concern that such a framework may not be compatible with Fiji’s specific environment.

The NFP argues that adopting elements from another country’s legal framework without proper adaptation could result in restrictions that misalign with Fiji’s constitutional protections and democratic traditions.

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“But in this Bill, as it is in the current form, and I believe that it has been imported (7:26) from the Singapore referendum, and we all know the kind of democracy that Singapore has.”

Iyer maintains that while there is value in studying international models, laws must ultimately reflect local realities and uphold the rights guaranteed under Fiji’s Constitution.

Standing Committee member Faiyaz Koya questioned the NFP’s stance on what specifically should be incorporated into the referendum bill.

“Do you believe that this particular bill should incorporate any kind of referendum, like both those kinds, or specifically just do this one first?”

In response, Iyer says that the bill can be used for anything, and it should be open-ended for the Constitution.

As deliberations continue, the question of whether Fiji should adopt, adapt, or reject foreign legislative models is expected to remain central to discussions on the country’s future referendum framework.