Military to receive disaster response boost

[Photo: FILE]

The Japanese Government will provide the Republic of Fiji Military Force with equipment worth approximately 5.5 million Fijian dollars, and will boost medical and disaster response capabilities.

The assistance reflects the Lomavata-Kizuna partnership between the two countries.

The equipment includes four ambulances, two sets of medical field tents, and four automated external defibrillators.

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua says the assistance will reinforce Fiji’s emergency preparedness.

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“For Fiji, as a small island developing state, disaster preparedness is not optional. It is a strict requirement. We are facing increasing exposure to severe climate-related events, which places a growing and heavy demand on our national response agencies, including the Republic of Fiji.”

Tikoduadua adds the support will also enhance Fiji’s ability to assist neighbor countries in the region.

“This equipment improves Fiji’s ability to assist beyond our own borders. It enhances our capacity to participate in regional humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. It also supports Fiji’s longstanding commitment to international peacekeeping.”

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Hiroshi Tajima, highlighted the value of the equipment during crises.

“The ambulances and field tents will be invaluable assets, enabling the Fiji Military Forces to provide timely and effective medical care, both under normal circumstances and during crises,” he said.

The delivery marks the second phase of assistance under Japan’s Official Security Assistance program.