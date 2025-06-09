MSAF suspends Lomaiviti Princess IX license

[Photo: FILE]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji will suspend the coasting trade license of the passenger vessel Lomaiviti Princess IX operated by George Goundar Shipping, beginning tomorrow.

MSAF is citing serious safety concerns and breaches of regulatory conditions for the suspension.

In an official notice issued under Section 115 of the Maritime Transport Act 2013, MSAF confirmed that Coasting Trade License originally granted on December 2, 2025, will be suspended effective from tomorrow.

According to the authority, the suspension follows the operator’s failure to comply with prescribed license conditions, resulting in compromised safety standards affecting the vessel, its passengers, and cargo.

Article continues after advertisement

MSAF stated that the suspension will remain in force pending a formal review scheduled for April 30, 2026, although an earlier assessment may be conducted if deemed necessary.

The outcome of the review will determine whether the license will be reinstated or if further enforcement action will be taken.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Iliesa Batisaresare warns that continued non-compliance, including breaches involving other vessels within the same fleet, could lead to additional sanctions or an extension of the suspension period.