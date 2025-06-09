Fuel shortage may pressure Tax outlook

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s ongoing fuel supply concerns could place added pressure on government revenue, with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service closely monitoring the situation.

Chief Executive, Udit Singh, says the issue is not unique to Fiji, noting that many countries are facing similar challenges.

Singh says the focus at this stage is on maintaining essential operations, with government and agencies working together to determine minimum business requirements during the disruption.

He adds that organisations, including FRCS, are reviewing their business continuity plans regularly as uncertainty continues.

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Singh expressed hope that the situation will stabilise soon.

While no specific changes to taxation have been outlined, the ongoing fuel shortage is expected to remain a key factor influencing economic activity in the near term.

Meanwhile, fuel prices will surge nationwide from today, with all divisions recording sharp increases driven by global oil market pressures.

On Viti Levu ,within 3km of a public road, motor spirit will rise by 49 cents to $2.93 per litre, premix to $2.76, kerosene to $2.40, and diesel to $2.89.

For areas beyond 3km, motor spirit increases to $2.98, premix to $2.86, kerosene to $2.48, and diesel to $2.93.

In the Northern Division, covering Vanua Levu and Ovalau, fuel prices within 3km will see motor spirit at $2.96, premix at $2.90, kerosene at $2.47, and diesel at $2.92.

Beyond 3km in these areas, motor spirit rises to $3.00, premix to $2.93, kerosene to $2.50, and diesel to $2.95.

For maritime and outer islands, motor spirit will reach $3.29 per litre, premix $3.18, kerosene $2.96, and diesel $3.24.

On Rotuma, the highest fuel prices are recorded, with motor spirit at $3.49, premix at $3.37, kerosene at $3.14, and diesel at $3.43 per litre.

LPG cylinder prices have slightly decreased across all divisions, while bulk and autogas prices remain largely unchanged.