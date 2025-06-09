Bill may punish parents, former AG claims

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum with Standing Committee Members

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has warned that the proposed Education Bill could erode key constitutional guarantees for children and families.

Sayed-Khaiyum claimed the bill shifts focus from further education to higher education, a move he said risks sidelining vocational training and other non-university pathways.

He said not everyone wants a degree. Some, he states want skills to become tradespeople, caregivers or artists. According to Sayed-Khaiyum, the Constitution protects these opportunities, the bill does not.

He also criticized the bill for ignoring socio-economic realities. Provisions allowing fines or imprisonment for parents whose children skip school, he said could disproportionately harm low-income families.

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A parent earning $10,000 with several children, for instance, faces far greater strain than a wealthier household. Sayed-Khaiyum claimed the legislation conflicts with Section 41 of the Constitution which guarantees children the right to family care and guidance.

The former AG said the bill was overly prescriptive and does not enable practical solutions. Rising VAT, corporate taxes and freight costs, he claimed make it harder for families to meet children’s basic educational needs.

Sayed-Khaiyum urged lawmakers to align the bill with the Constitution and consider financial and logistical barriers to education, from school lunches to transport.