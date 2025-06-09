Costly but critical, RBF on proposed National ID

[Photo: FILE]

Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, Esala Masitabua, says the proposed National ID Program will not come cheap.

The RBF is leading the early consultation phase, citing its capability in electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) systems.

Masitabua says while an exact cost has not yet been determined, the scale of the project means significant investment is unavoidable.

“At the moment, the estimated cost is going to be expensive for something like what we are rolling out. We have partners who are helping us.”

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Despite cost concerns, he says the long-term benefits include streamlined services, improved identity verification, and reduced fraud.

Public consultations are now underway to refine the proposal before it is submitted to Cabinet and Parliament.

He adds that feedback received will play a critical role in shaping both the policy and legal framework, and that the system will eventually be transferred to full government control, including all infrastructure.