Torch relay ignites road to Coke Games

[Source: File]

The journey to the 2026 Coca-Cola Games is officially underway, following the launch of the Powerade National Torch Relay earlier today.

The relay began at the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji manufacturing facility at Laucala Beach, marking the start of a nationwide journey that will unite communities across Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

Over the next month, the torch will travel across the country before arriving at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on April 30, where it will signal the official opening of Fiji’s biggest secondary school athletics event.

Around 150 students from 63 selected secondary schools are taking part in the relay, each carrying the torch as a symbol of the passion and spirit that define the Coca-Cola Games.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji representative Lawrence Tikaram says the relay continues to hold deep significance.

“The Powerade National Torch Relay is more than a tradition, it is a symbol of hope, resilience, and the enduring spirit of our young athletes.”

The 2026 Coca-Cola Games National Championship will be held from April 30 to May 2 at the HFC Bank Stadium, bringing together schools, athletes, and supporters from around the country.