Raikatalau’s routine powers another gold

[Photo: FILE]

A strict daily routine and unwavering discipline continue to drive Ratu Kadavulevu School’s Jale Raikatalau, who once again claimed gold in the 1500 metres at the Tailevu Zone competition.

Now competing in the intermediate grade, Raikatalau has maintained his dominance in the event, having won gold since his sub-junior days.

The long-distance runner says his success is built on sacrifice and commitment, starting his day long before sunrise.

“I always wake up at 3am, go to the chapel, pray, then start my training from school to Natovi and back.”

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He adds that balancing training with academics is part of his daily routine.

“After training, I come back, shower, go to class for my studies, then after school I train again with the boys at the school ground.”

Raikatalau dedicated his latest gold medal to those who have supported him throughout his journey.

“I want to dedicate my gold to my family back home, the old boys and the coaches who always encourage me during training.”

The Tailevu zone continues today at the HFC Bank Stadium, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.