Early ticket deals rolled out for Fiji Finals

[Photo: FILE]

Fans heading to this year’s Coca-Cola Games are being urged to secure their tickets early, with new packages introduced to make the event more accessible.

The announcement was made during the launch of the Powerade National Torch Relay at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji in Laucala Beach.

Ticketmax founder George Fong says this year marks a significant shift in how tickets are being offered, with more options now available beyond the traditional grandstand seating.

“For the first time ever, it won’t just be grandstand tickets as a three-day package. We will also be selling concrete embankment and grass embankment passes as three-day packages.”

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Fong adds that the tickets are already available online, with limited-time discounted prices to encourage early purchases.

“For the next two weeks, you can purchase a three-day concrete embankment package for $30, and a grass embankment package for $15. These are only available online before prices go up.”

In a bid to boost attendance during the opening days of competition, additional combo deals have also been introduced.

“We are also introducing a day one and day two combo package for Thursday and Friday at a discounted rate.”

Fong says the initiative is part of a broader effort to improve the fan experience and encourage more people to attend Fiji’s biggest secondary schools’ athletics event.

“We want to encourage people to purchase early and come out to support their schools and teams.”

The 2026 Coca-Cola Games will take place from April 30 to May 2 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.