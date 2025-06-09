Govt reviving aquaculture sector following Navua farm upgrade

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Fiji’s push to unlock the potential of its aquaculture industry is gaining momentum, with government setting its sights on transforming a key research facility into a modern hub for innovation, training and commercial production.

This follows a site visit by Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Alitia Bainivalu, to the Fiji National University’s aquaculture farm in Navua, a facility once central to hands-on training for students and marine scientists, but now in need of urgent upgrades.

The visit comes after high-level discussions with FNU’s College of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, as government looks to assess the farm’s current state and map out a pathway for its revival.

Despite years of infrastructure challenges, Bainivalu says the site holds significant untapped potential, not just for academic research, but for driving economic growth and strengthening food security.

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She stresses that revitalising the farm could play a critical role in developing sustainable food sources at a time when climate change continues to threaten traditional fisheries.

Plans are now underway to formalise collaboration between government and the university through a Memorandum of Understanding, which will pave the way for major upgrades and renewed investment.