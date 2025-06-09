Bus operators warn fuel hike threatens services

Acting General Secretary of the Fiji Bus Operators Association, Viren Kewal. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji’s bus operators are raising serious concerns over the latest fuel price increase, warning it is putting pressure on the survival of the industry.

In a statement issued by the Acting General Secretary of the Fiji Bus Operators Association, Viren Kewal, he says fuel remains one of their highest costs, and continued price hikes are making it harder to maintain operations and provide reliable services to the public.

Kewal says they have now written to the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Transport, calling for urgent government intervention.

He says any support to help manage rising costs will also protect passengers from further financial strain.

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The FBOA stresses that they remain committed to providing safe, reliable and affordable transport, but are now looking to the Government for immediate assistance.