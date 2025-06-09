New data reveals hidden social divides in Fiji

[Photo: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

New research is highlighting long-standing social divides in Fiji, raising concerns about national unity, inclusion, and equality.

The findings come from the Social Cohesion and Reconciliation Index, supported by the United Nations Development Programme, and were presented at a national conference in Suva yesterday.

The index is an evidence-based tool designed to help governments and stakeholders identify factors that strengthen or undermine social cohesion.

UNDP Pacific Resident Representative Munkhtuya Altangerel said while collaborating with partners, they identified a significant gap in the country’s social fabric.

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“UNDP, together with partners, UN Women and the Office of Human Rights, identified a significant gap in the availability of high-quality, reliable data needed to understand and track the key drivers of social cohesion in Fiji.”

Munkhtuya said the report highlights challenges in public trust, access to opportunities, and social inclusion; areas that were previously difficult to measure.

It also identifies pressing issues such as inequality affecting youth, particularly in economic and political participation, and ongoing gender stereotypes and the acceptance of violence against women.

Following the presentation of the document yesterday, stakeholders at the conference were urged to turn the data into action, ensuring that no communities are left behind in Fiji’s journey toward a more cohesive and resilient society.