Fiji, Australia step up coordination for pre-COP31 talks

[Photo: FILE]

Preparations for Pre-COP31 are gathering pace as Fiji strengthens its collaboration with Australia to shape upcoming global climate discussions.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change recently hosted Australia’s Special Envoy for the Pacific and Ambassador for Climate Change, Will Nankervis, along with Peter Roberts and officials from the Australian High Commission to Fiji.

Discussions focused on enhancing coordination efforts as Fiji gears up to host key meetings ahead of the 31st Conference of the Parties, a major international summit addressing climate change.

As part of the next phase of planning, Fiji will convene trilateral discussions involving Australia, Tuvalu, and Fiji.

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These talks aim to help shape the Pre-COP31 agenda and ensure that Pacific priorities are strongly represented in global climate negotiations.

The engagement underscores the deepening cooperation between Fiji and Australia, with both countries committed to delivering a successful Pre-COP31 and elevating the Pacific’s voice on the global stage.