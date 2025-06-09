High stakes as Fundora defends title against Thurman today

Sebastian Fundora (L), Keith Thurman (R) [Source: talksport.com]

The stakes could not be higher as Sebastian Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title against Keith Thurman in a major world title showdown today.

The bout carries significant implications for both fighters, with reigning champion Fundora looking to solidify his dominance in the division, while Thurman eyes a career-defining comeback on boxing’s biggest stage.

Fundora enters the contest as the current titleholder and one of the division’s rising stars, aiming to successfully defend his belt and continue his upward trajectory.

A win would further establish his position among the elite in the 154-pound division.

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For Thurman, the fight represents a legacy opportunity. The former unified world champion is seeking to reclaim world title status and prove he can still compete at the highest level against a new generation of fighters.

The fight, which takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, features a strong undercard leading into the main event.

Fight schedule (Fiji Time):

12:05 PM (approx.): Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Cesar Navarro – Heavyweight Bout, 10 rounds

12:50 PM (approx.): Yoenli Hernandez vs Terrell Gausha – Middleweight Bout, 10 rounds

1:35 PM (approx.): Yoenis Tellez vs Brian Mendoza – WBA Super Welterweight Championship, 12 rounds

2:40 PM (approx.): Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman – WBC Super Welterweight Championship, 12 rounds

You can catch all the action live on VITI+ today from 12 pm on pay-per-view for $19 FJD.