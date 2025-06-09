Vancouver flights expand with British Airways

Fiji Airways will increase its Vancouver service to three flights per week year-round from June 16th.

The airline in a statement says that this is being done due to strong demand from the Canadian market and they are reinforcing the route’s growing importance within the airline’s international network.

Chief Executive Paul Scurrah says additional seasonal capacity will also be introduced on select travel dates to support peak demand.

Fiji Airways is also expanding its codeshare partnership with British Airways to include the Nadi-Vancouver route, allowing British Airways customers to book travel between the United Kingdom and Fiji via Vancouver under the British Airways code.

The move builds on the existing codeshare network across Singapore, Hong Kong, Narita, San Francisco and Los Angeles, further strengthening Fiji Airways’ position as a key South Pacific gateway.

This latest addition marks a further milestone in the growing partnership between the two airlines.

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Scurrah says these developments reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class travel experience, while sharing the warmth, care and spirit of Fiji with every journey.