QVS, Dawasamu lead Tailevu Zone

[Photo: FILE]

Queen Victoria School and Dawasamu Secondary School lead the boys and girls medal tally after day one of the Tailevu Zone.

Defending champion QVS is at the top of the boys’ table with 10 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze.

Ratu Kadavulevu School sits in second place after collecting 7 gold, 9 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Tailevu North College is occupying the third sport with 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze, while Saint Vincent College is fourth with a gold.

Article continues after advertisement

Dawasamu is ahead of reigning girls champ, Tailevu North College, 7 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze.

Tailevu North collected 6 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze yesterday but is expected to win more today.

Wainibuka Secondary School bagged 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze in third, with Naiyala High School fourth after winning 2 gold and 1 silver.

The action continues today from 8:30am, starting with the 400 meters finals.

You can watch the Tailevu Zone live and exclusively on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can pay $10FJD and catch the action on VITI+.

The Triple N Zone tomorrow and Thursday will also air live on FBC Sports.