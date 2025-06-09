Two lives lost in separate accidents

[Photo: FILE]

A woman and a child lost their lives in two separate accidents in the Western Division this morning.

The first incident occurred after 5 am in Martintar, Nadi.

It is alleged that a taxi driven by a man in his 30s collided with another vehicle.

As a result, the taxi veered off the road and struck the victim, who was standing on the roadside.

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The victim died at the scene.

In the second incident, a nine-year-old girl lost her life after she was hit by a vehicle driven by a woman in Korovuto this morning.

The victim was walking along the side of the road when the incident occurred.

She was rushed to Nadi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Both drivers are expected to be questioned.

The national road death toll currently stands at 11, compared to seven for the same period last year.