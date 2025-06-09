EFL confirms stable supply amid energy tensions

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Fiji’s electricity supply remains stable and secure, despite growing global energy market uncertainty linked to geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Energy Fiji Limited confirmed this in a statement yesterday.

Chief Executive Fatiaki Gibson says that because Fiji relies on imported fuel for a portion of its energy, it is not immune to global supply disruptions and price volatility.

Currently, Fiji’s electricity generation mix is approximately 50%–55% renewable—including hydro, biomass, wind, and solar—with the remainder from thermal generation.

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EFL says global developments may pressure generation costs and fuel availability, posing challenges for energy systems worldwide.

Gibson says there are currently no immediate constraints on meeting electricity demand, which has exceeded 200MW.

However, EFL is taking proactive measures to manage risks, including optimizing hydro resources and considering alternative fuel generation.

Gibson adds that they are monitoring international developments and coordinating with fuel suppliers, government agencies, and development partners to ensure operational readiness.

The situation underscores the importance of a whole-of-country approach to energy security.

EFL encourages households and businesses to adopt efficient energy practices. Gibson says simple actions, such as switching off unused appliances and reducing unnecessary consumption, can make a meaningful difference.

While Fiji’s energy sector remains resilient, Gibson warns that prolonged global supply disruptions could eventually have adverse impacts.