Land returned to Mataqali Nadala after 120 years

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

The Mataqali Nadala of the Yavusa Nubu in Nadarivatu have received their land after more than 120 years under government ownership.

The land, known as Native Grant No. 2, was handed back by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at a ceremony in Nadala Village, inland of Ba.

A representative of the landowners, Luke Vauvau, says the return is a long-awaited moment for the Mataqali, who have been seeking its return for 42 years.

He says they are thankful and plan to develop the land through farming and forestry projects.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Rabuka says the return shows the government’s commitment to respecting the rights of iTaukei landowners.

He adds that land is important to identity, culture, and future development.

The land was originally acquired in 1905 for public use, including a sanatorium, forestry, and agriculture.

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says the land is no longer needed for its original purpose and should be returned to its rightful owners.

He says the move will create new opportunities for development and benefit future generations.