Vunibola cherishes exhibition clash

[Photo: FILE]

The exhibition match featuring former national representatives at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s over the weekend felt like a step back in time for one sevens legend.

Despite making his debut for the Fiji 7s side on the World 7s Series at the age of 39, Sainivalati Vunibola is widely regarded as one of the greats to have graced the rugby field.

The Naitasiri native said the exhibition match will remain a cherished memory, as reuniting with former teammates—alongside whom he achieved some of the sport’s highest honors.

“It felt like I was playing for Fiji on the international stage beside my teammates again. It’s been quite a long time for me to step on the rugby field and played like this again. It was a bit emotional for me. I’m really happy the organisers decided to have this match. It just brought back so many memories”

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Standing side by side with some of his former teammates while singing the national anthem before stepping on the field is something he will never forget.