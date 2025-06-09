FIJI Water Foundation invites teachers to apply for grants

The FIJI Water Foundation has launched its 2026 Classroom Grants programme with a $1.2 million commitment to education and student opportunity.

The annual programme provides up to $5,000 to certified educators for projects enhancing literacy, numeracy, mental well-being, and teaching innovation.

Teachers from the capital to the most remote islands are invited to apply for funding to enrich learning environments.

Last year, 266 educators received grants totaling $1.2 million, benefiting over 38,000 students.

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Foundation Manager Marie Smith says opportunity begins in the classroom, and these grants help turn ideas into life-changing experiences.

“By supporting schools with targeted resources, FWF is working to ensure every student has access to quality education, preparing them for a brighter future.”

Since its 2018 inception, the programme has invested over $4 million in educational outcomes and resources.

Funding supports new learning tools, teacher resources, and classroom technology.

Beyond education, FWF partners with local organisations on community development to build a resilient Fiji.

To date, the Foundation has invested more than $47 million in clean water, health, emergency relief, and environmental sustainability.