State-citizen trust deficit sparks alarm at conference

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has highlighted the need to rebuild trust between citizens and government institutions.

He warned that strong national unity depends on confidence in public systems and governance.

Officiating as chief guest at the National Social Cohesion Stakeholder Conference in Suva this morning, Rabuka stressed the importance of what he described as “vertical social cohesion” the relationship between the state and its people.

He said this form of cohesion is reflected in how citizens perceive government institutions, access justice and benefit from public services, adding that inclusive political processes are essential for long-term stability.

“Today’s stakeholders conference, serves as a pivotal platform for inclusive dialogue and knowledge sharing bringing together the diverse voices of our nation to co-create a unified vision for more hamonious and resilient future.”

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Rabuka noted that trust in government is built through effective service delivery, fair access to opportunities, and transparent decision-making that ensures all communities feel represented.

He warned that without strong trust between citizens and the state, social and political divisions can deepen, weakening national resilience in the face of economic, social, and global pressures.

The discussion forms part of broader efforts under the social cohesion framework promoted by the United Nations Development Programme, which links good governance and inclusion to national stability and development.

Stakeholders at the conference are expected to further explore ways to strengthen institutional trust and improve citizen engagement as part of Fiji’s wider social cohesion agenda.

The conference will further continue with discussions focusing on unity, inclusion and rebuilding confidence between the state and communities.