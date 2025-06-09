UniFiji expands global partnerships, sees surge in enrolments

[Photo: FILE]

Approaching its 21 years since establishment the University of Fiji is expanding its operation, strengthening its regional and international footprint, with new partnerships and growing student numbers.

Vice-Chancellor and President Shaista Shameem says they are actively pursuing Memorandums of Understanding with institutions across the Pacific and beyond.

The university already has agreements in place with University of Canterbury and University of Goroka, while discussions are ongoing with other countries, including interest from Papua New Guinea’s Education Ministry.

Professor Shameem says UniFiji aims to position itself as a hub for education, research, and policy development in the Pacific.

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She adds there is a gap in regional policy research that the university is well-equipped to fill.

“We have to consider ourselves as part of the region, and therefore, from that context, we would like to be able to make as much progress as possible in the Pacific and to assist in that progress ourselves.”

A new MOU was signed this week with Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, opening doors for collaboration in areas such as sustainable architecture, legal systems, and social connectivity.

Professor Shameem says the university is focusing on community-driven programs and regional development strategies.

She also highlighted that student enrolment is also on the rise, with numbers climbing to nearly 4,000 this year which also includes a growing number of regional students.