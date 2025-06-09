Ba FA takes disciplinary action against club

The Ba Football Association has imposed immediate suspensions on a local club and two of its officials as part of efforts to address misconduct and foster a more positive environment within the sport.

In a statement issued today, the association confirmed that YCF Football Club has been suspended from all football-related activities, including participation in tournaments and local competitions.

The association also announced the suspension of the club’s vice-presidents, Shaireen Singh and Varun Lal.

Singh was cited for persistent misconduct and for making derogatory comments on social media targeting football leadership. Lal, meanwhile, was suspended for publishing defamatory content and issuing threats of unauthorised protest action against the association.

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The association said clubs are accountable for the actions of their officials under its statutes, and that the matters have been referred to its disciplinary committee for further investigation.

Ba Football Association president Praneel Dayal said the decisions form part of a broader effort to raise standards within Ba football.

He added that the association is committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and professional environment for all participants in the sport.“For the past few years, there has been ongoing online abuse directed at leadership, which has also affected our team, players and officials. As president, my priority is to lead Ba football in a positive direction, where the focus remains on our players and the pride of our community. We will not tolerate behaviour that brings the game into disrepute.”

The association reaffirmed its commitment to discipline, accountability, and unity as it continues to strengthen governance and uphold the integrity of football in Ba.