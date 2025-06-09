Diabetes cases up from 10% to 17%

[Photo: FILE]

Diabetes cases in Fiji have surged from around 10 percent in 2011 to as high as 16 to 17 percent today, raising serious concerns for health authorities.

Diabetes Fiji Executive Director Kini Marawa says nearly half of all cases remain undiagnosed, describing the situation as a growing epidemic.

He warns that the impact is already being felt across households, with families losing loved ones early and more young people taking on caregiving roles.

Marawa says high obesity rates, poor diets and low physical activity continue to drive the crisis.

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“From obesity, to say, over 70% of adults are considered to be at a high risk on this, and there is a low physical activity level, poor dietary habits, high salt intake, and also high fat intakes.”

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the latest figures show Fiji is heading in the wrong direction in terms of non-communicable diseases.

He is calling for stronger support for local, healthy food production and tighter controls on imported food.

Officials warn urgent national action is needed to prevent further loss of lives and protect Fiji’s future.

More than 80 percent of all surgical amputations in Fiji are linked to diabetes, and between 3 and 5 amputations are conducted every day, according to the Health Ministry.