Two more new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in NZ

The COVID-19 cases in New Zealand have now increased to eight following confirmation of two new cases.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirms the latest cases are both foreign nationals – from Australia and Denmark.

According to Dr Bloomfield a man in his 60s visiting from Australia prior to flying to New Zealand has tested positive by the Australian authorities.

The man arrived in Wellington yesterday from Brisbane on Air New Zealand flight 828.

The second case is a woman in her 30s from Denmark who arrived via Doha on flight QR920 on Tuesday and then flew from Auckland to Christchurch on Jetstar flight JQ225.

She then travelled to Queenstown in a private rental vehicle.

Both persons are now in isolation.