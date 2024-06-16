World

Trump visits Detroit church in bid to court Black voters

Reuters

June 16, 2024 11:59 am

[Source: Reuters]

Donald Trump ventured where few Republican presidential candidates tread – the city of Detroit, attending a community forum as part of a push to peel Black voters from President Joe Biden ahead of November’s election.

Trump’s appearance at a Black church drew a mix of curious local residents and die-hard supporters, but little in the way of protest.

Both Trump and Biden, a Democrat, have targeted Michigan as a must-win state where every vote may make a difference, and the Trump campaign argues an opportunity exists to win over Black voters, particularly men, who may be attracted to the former president’s economic and border-security policies.

Article continues after advertisement

But Detroit is also a place Trump denigrated four years ago as “corrupt” as he argued the 2020 election results there could not be trusted.

At the 180 Church on the west side of the city, Trump sat on stage at a table flanked by a panel of members of the local community, including small-business owners and activists. The event was moderated by U.S. Representative Byron Donalds of Florida, a contender to be Trump’s vice-presidential pick.

Trump focused on his core messages, blasting the Biden administration over high inflation, crime and illegal migration, which he said has harmed Black Americans in particular.

“They’re coming into your community, and they’re taking your jobs,” Trump said, without presenting evidence. “We have to get them out.”

Trump said crime was “most rampant here, in African-American communities,” adding that the “Black population wants law enforcement more than any other.”

He also vowed to revitalize the local auto industry in Detroit by slapping tariffs on vehicles built in Mexico and elsewhere.

The church’s senior pastor, Lorenzo Sewell, credited Trump for showing up by comparing him to Barack Obama, America’s first Black president.

“President Obama never came to the ‘hood,” Sewell said. “So, thank you.”

MAKING AN APPEAL

Wearing a “Make Black America Great Again” T-shirt, Sewell spent time in the hours before the event directing and helping visitors find parking in the hardscrabble neighborhood that surrounds the church.

The event felt unlike a typical Trump rally. While some fervent, MAGA cap-adorned supporters waited for hours to get in, the line numbered in the hundreds, not thousands, and some attendees said they had just happened upon the scene by chance.

As the event began, the church was not at capacity. It held a diverse audience of Black and white people.

The street in front of the church was blocked by police, but there was no sign of protests. A dental clinic on the corner looked to take advantage of the crowd, having an employee hold a sign aloft that read, “Make your smile great again.”

Asked whether she was glad Trump was there, the employee responded, “I’m glad anybody comes here.”

Angelo Brown, 61, of southwest Detroit, said he wanted to come see Trump “close up” and was undecided between Biden and Trump.

“I’m still listening,” Brown said. “I want more of a focus on America, our school system, the medical system.”

“I’d like to see them fix the immigration problem and not just bicker about it,” he said.

Tamika Markham, 46, of Detroit, said she was open to voting for Trump. “You never know,” she said.

“We are just getting by,” Markham said of her and her teenage son. “It’s hard for a lot of people. I see a lot of people struggling.”

Not everyone in the neighborhood was happy to see Trump.

Mae Thomas rolled down the window of her SUV as she drove by the scene outside the church and said she was a life-long Democrat and would be voting for Biden.

A quick visit to Detroit by Trump wouldn’t persuade her, Thomas said. He had not done anything for her community as president.

“Now if he walked up to me right now and do for our neighborhood, make everything beautiful, then it’s different, then we might talk about it,” she said. “But just to come in … I haven’t seen no improvement in the neighborhood.”

AN UPHILL CLIMB?

Trump was convicted in New York last month on 34 felony counts of participating in a scheme to cover up his payment during the 2016 election to a porn star with whom he had an alleged affair. He also faces separate charges for interfering with the 2020 election and allegedly mishandling classified documents.

He was scheduled to speak later on Saturday in Detroit at a conference of Turning Point Action, a right-wing advocacy group that may be instrumental in driving out the vote for Trump.

While some Black voters have expressed support for Trump, his efforts to galvanize them have been met with resistance.

Trump has made a series of inflammatory and racist statements throughout the years that have drawn heavy criticism.

Last year, Trump urged supporters to “guard the vote” in cities including Detroit, Philadelphia and Atlanta — all Democratic strongholds with large Black populations.

Black Americans have been credited with helping Biden secure the White House in 2020. Yet, recent polls have suggested some slippage of support among Black voters, who historically have been viewed as the Democratic Party’s most loyal voting bloc.

Trump’s Detroit visit is unlikely to lead to a notable shift in Black support, experts told Reuters. But the visit may appeal to centrist Republicans and independent voters, who would like to see him build a broader coalition beyond his loyalists.

Among Black registered voters, Biden led Trump 57% to 12% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll in May, with 16% saying they aren’t sure who they will vote for, 8% saying some other candidate and 7% saying they won’t vote at all.

The Biden campaign has been ramping up efforts in Michigan, where Biden defeated Trump by 2.7 percentage points in 2020.

Biden spoke at a NAACP dinner in Detroit last month, while Vice President Kamala Harris visited the state this week.

Local Democratic officials including Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist held a press conference on Friday ahead of the Trump event, denouncing his visit and contending another Trump presidency would be harmful for Black Americans.

“We cannot take a step backwards into a Trump reality that is so narrowly focused on everybody but us,” Gilchrist said.

Public confidence at stake

Advocates demand respectful language for people with albinism

Separate road accidents claim three lives

Gavoka highlights need for skilled workforce

Lutu village establishes community-based forest park

UK offers support to Fiji amid escalating drug crisis

Kamikamica discuss key issues with Immigration department

Vessels to improve surveillance of fishing ground

Addressing climate change and waste management vital

Fiji intensifies fight against child labour

UniFiji’s documentary to premier at FestPAC

FTU maintains stance on potential strike

What is Weverse, 'super app' joined by Ariana Grande?

Ba beats 10-man Suva

Brazil women march against bill tightening abortion ban

Tahiti get off to perfect start at OFC Men's Nations Cup 2024

Vivienne Westwood's clothes and jewels headed for auction

Eight Israeli soldiers killed as fighting continues in Rafah

Bula Boys prep not affected by venue change

McGregor says injury led to Chandler postponement

DeChambeau powers three clear at the U.S. Open

Walsh sets world record as US Olympic trials get underway in Indy

Wu-Tang Clan's single-print album to play at Australian museum

Princess of Wales, waves to crowds in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Trump visits Detroit church in bid to court Black voters

'Bridgerton' showrunner teases 'extremely juicy' fourth season

World leaders join Ukraine summit in test of Kyiv's peace push

Krishna calls for 12th man support

Gen Xers 'whip it' to get fit for marathon music festivals

England beat Namibia to move to brink of WC Super 8s

Proud of my brothers: Kurisaru

Italy see off Albania after record rude awakening

Spain outclass Croatia 3-0 in Euro 2024 opener

Switzerland outclass clumsy Hungary in Euros opener

India's last group match against Canada washed out

Roosters dig deep to hold off determined Eels

Storm hammer Warriors to remain atop ladder

Tigers roar on sacred turf to snap losing streak

Pearls falls to Tonga in final dance

Chiefs stun Hurricanes to reach Super Rugby Pacific final

All eyes on Kate as she returns to public view honoring King Charles III

US attack sub, Canada navy patrol ship arrive in Cuba on heels of Russian warships

Nadroga escapes Naitasiri scare, meets Suva in Skipper final

Wara excited for tomorrow

Vanuatu win against Solomon Islands in OFC Men's Nations Cup opener

Fiji and Indonesia celebrate 50-year relationship

YES app to empower Pacific youths

Removing Tabuya would constitute double jeopardy

World leaders join Ukraine summit in test of Kyiv's diplomatic clout

Suva secures spot in Skipper final

Labasa FC hands Rewa FC their first DFPL loss

Mavericks keep NBA finals alive with beatdown of Celtics in Game 4

Charles Barkley says next season will be his last on TV

Great turnout noted at the Korean Ambassadors Cup

Israeli jets strike targets in Lebanon after missile barrage hits northern areas

Silktails fall short again

Hannah Einbinder uses comedy as a coping mechanism in debut standup special

Ill-discipline proves costly for Fijiana XV side

US imposes sanctions on Israeli group that attacked Gaza aid

The timing is ideal says PM

Biden goes straight from G7 to Hollywood fundraiser

Positive progress on national rehab facility

Sherman confident players will do their best tomorrow

Urgent action needed to end violence against women

Amendments to legislature to strengthen scam taskforce

Teamwork key to Namosi women’s victory

Japan's Osaka, Nishikori confirmed for Paris Games

Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Ron Simons dies at 63

US Supreme Court rejects federal ban on gun 'bump stocks'

Moderna says next generation COVID vaccine meets trial goal

Morale is high in camp says Bula Boys skipper

RFNS Puamau crew safely returns

Hosts Germany crush 10-man Scotland 5-1 in Euro 2024 opener

UK reaffirms support for Fiji

Villagers celebrate Serua Day

USA reach Super 8s but Ireland eliminated after washout

Pearls to meet Tonga in PNS final

Friedkin Group agrees deal for Everton takeover

Japan beats Fijiana

Blues advance into final after taking down Brumbies

Mitchell impresses on historic night for Johnston as Bunnies bounce Broncos

Cowboys power past Raiders in Canberra

Speaker’s ruling legally sound says PM

Suva to face Namosi in Marama final

The pope and 100 comedians walk into a room

Opposition MPs to continue with their duties

Age doesn’t matter, says Sherman

Police force is not corrupt: Fong Chew

Salary hike affects public trust: Catanisiga

Cyber hygiene and shared responsibility critical for cybersecurity

FRU SGM this month

Community service served as inspiration for Iakoba

USAID commends Fiji’s progress in democracy

Radradra 7s launches to find Taveuni's next best talent

R.E.M. reunite at Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony also honoring Timbaland and Steely Dan

Speaker rules that FijiFirst MPs to maintain seats

Petition launched for pay rise for civil service workers

Ministry of Women leads consultation on women empowerment

Abortion pill still under legal threat despite US Supreme Court ruling

Fijiana calls on fans support

Fiji's political landscape unpredictable: Herr

Vacant chiefly titles and drug issues dominate council meeting

Panapasa granted bail

PNG and Fiji ready to clash

Inspector emphasizes crucial collaboration with DPP

Dual crises of drug abuse and HIV need to be addressed

Cane quality and volume critical: Rainima

Messi contends for golden boot at Copa America

'Life's great' Federer says as he launches retirement documentary

McIlroy shares U.S. Open lead with Cantlay after bogey-free start

Waqa will serve the region well says PM

Online petition to challenge salaries and allowances hike

No date yet for municipal council elections

Panapasa charged by FICAC

G7 agrees on loan deal to support Ukraine with Russian assets

Government of national unity not viable: Herr

Fijiana in good shape for Japan Test

Significant opportunities for improvement in sugar industry: Kumar

FAO raises alarm over food safety issues

Big task ahead for Naitasiri Rugby

Female leaders demand fair compensation

Begg embraces growth, thanks parents for support

Tuivuna sets sights on order of merit

Strong legislative framework critical

Spain's Nadal to skip Wimbledon to prepare for Olympics

Minister to ensure digital transformation of SMEs

US Embassy celebrates 248th American Independence Day

Champions Leverkusen sign midfielder Garcia from Girona

Grounding incident to be investigated

Project implementation begins for Medical Simulation Centre

Pearls fall to Tonga Tala by a point

Deuba farmers receive farm implements

New recruits to bolster force operations

Rauluni emphasizes importance of rest ahead of big game

Bright future for Fiji Football: Krishna

Disney, DeSantis settle with 15-Year expansion deal

Celtics hold off desperate Mavs, go up 3-0 in Finals

FTA confident in securing majority vote for proposed strike

Salary adjustment for nurses to be completed soon

West Indies into Super Eight, winless NZ face early exit

Early detection is vital: Dr Whitfeld

Cybersecurity should not be viewed as an expense

Minister calls for urgent food safety measures

Report all large consulting contracts: PwC Senate Probe

Brazil held 1-1 by US in Copa America warm-up

Saukuru acknowledges Japan’s ongoing support

Four arrested for allegedly stealing livestock

Future of FijiFirst hinges on MPs decisions

Cumu to lead pack for first home Test

We respect Naitasiri says Nadroga Rugby Manager

Labasa student alleges defilement

Qantas buys 49% stake in tripADeal for $140.6M

Khan determined to save Suva FC from relegation

Prosecutors at the frontline battle against cybercrime

Ministry continues awareness on PWD strategy

Fijian play depicts climate change impacts

Bromell to miss Olympic trials due to injury

Nadal and Alcaraz team up for Olympic doubles, Badosa out

AG receives courtesy call from Australian High Commissioner

Musk expects more from shareholders than himself

President to attend summit in Switzerland

Gaza ceasefire in limbo as Hamas seeks changes, says US

Korea looks at strengthening police cooperation

Singh meets ILO Director General

Police search for missing teen

Three fire incidents in two days

Russian missile attack kills 8, injures 21

Fire in Kuwait building kills 49 foreign workers

Obstacles push Veidrayaki to achieve her dreams

Narube blames MP salaries for expense surge

Responsibility on Suva's senior players to retain Skipper Cup

Unions strike proposal enters last phase

Young Vasconcellous continues to make waves

Support systems strengthened to combat truancy

India reach T20 World Cup Super Eight with seven-wicket win over U.S.

National Archives awaits budget announcement

Inter Miami will be my last club, says Messi

Parliament needs to model positive behaviour

Japan to help advance rural and maritime development

Collaborative efforts to improve child health

Cane crushing begins

Pearls go down to First Nations Australia

Strategy targets Fiji’s drug epidemic

Suva puts aside reigning champions’ mentality

Children involved in marijuana planting

Khan back to lead the whites

Fiji’s economic growth forecast downgraded to 2.8%

US judge strikes down Florida healthcare ban

Matalau discusses impact of drainage funds

National Archives stress historical record-keeping

DFPL round 10 timings adjusted for Bula Boys clash

President's son Hunter Biden convicted of lying

LTA suspends 13 and cancels 112 driver licenses

Cleanup initiative by Club Wyndham and Nadi Town Council

Hayne's rape conviction overturned

Bol wins European 400m hurdles with world-leading time

Hamstrung at home, G7 leaders struggle to resolve global woes

Two US men jailed for conspiracy to sell Iranian oil to China

Tuikilakila turns to rugby after education journey takes turn

Youngsters impress Sherman