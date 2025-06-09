Trump says Putin talks 'don't go anywhere' as he imposes new sanctions

Source: BBC

The US has announced new sanctions targeting Russia’s two largest oil companies in an effort to pressure Moscow to negotiate a peace deal in Ukraine.

The announcement came one day after US President Donald Trump said a planned meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Budapest would be shelved indefinitely.

“Every time I speak to Vladimir, I have good conversations and then they don’t go anywhere,” Trump said.

Article continues after advertisement

While the economic impact to Russia is likely to be minimal, it represents a major shift in Trump’s foreign policy, having previously said he would not impose sanctions until European nations ceased buying Russian oil. The Kremlin said Russia was “immune” to the sanctions

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.