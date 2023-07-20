Three killed in Auckland shootout

[Source: Reuters]

At least two people and an armed attacker were killed and six others wounded in a shooting in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland.

Hours ahead of the opening match of the Women’s soccer World Cup in the city.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the soccer tournament would proceed as planned, adding the shooting appeared to be the actions of an individual and that police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

“There was no identified political or ideological motivation for the shooting and therefore no national security risk,” Hipkins said during a televised media briefing.

There would be no change to New Zealand’s security threat level although there would be an increased police presence in the city, he said.

Police said the shooter, armed with a pump-action shot gun, moved through the building site and, after reaching the upper levels, “contained himself within the elevator shaft.”

“Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later,” police said.

“Details around what has exactly occurred are still emerging and police will continue to provide updates around injuries and the circumstances.”

At least 6 others were injured, including police.

Hipkins is travelling to Auckland later in the day and is expected to provide more updates.

The shootout occurred close to where several soccer players were housed. Some of them took to social media to report they were safe.

“All seems calm, and we are preparing as normal for the match tonight,” Norway captain Maren Mjelde told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang during the police operation.

Norway plays New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament at Eden Park in Auckland later on Thursday.

Italy team’s training has been delayed as players cannot get out of their hotel, while the U.S. team said all its players and staff were accounted for and safe.

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and leading the presidential delegation to New Zealand to attend the opening ceremony of the World Cup, is safe, the U.S. embassy said.

Several streets in Auckland were cordoned off, all ferry services into the city cancelled while buses running through some areas of the city will be detoured.

“This is a scary situation for Aucklanders on their Thursday morning commute to work. Please stay at home, avoid travel into the city centre,” Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said in a tweet.