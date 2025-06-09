John Travolta wins surprise Cannes honorary Palme d'Or

John Travolta [Source: BBC News]

Hollywood star John Travolta has been surprised with an honourary Palme d’Or, the Cannes equivalent of a lifetime achievement award, while premiering his directorial debut at the film festival.

The 72-year-old actor, who was at the film festival for the premiere of his directorial debut Propeller One-Way Night Coach, held back tears when presented with the prize, saying: “This is beyond the Oscar”.

“A complete surprise,” Travolta exclaimed in French as the crowd applauded. “I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected.”

The award-winning actor is known for such films as Pulp Fiction, Grease and Saturday Night Fever.

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Travolta called receiving the award “a humbling moment”.

“This is beyond the Oscar,” said Travolta, who has twice been nominated for an Academy Award.

Travolta’s film, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, will premiere on Apple TV’s streaming service later this month.

Set in the “golden age of aviation”, the family adventure film is based on his own 1997 children’s book. He wrote, directed and co-produced the film, and played one of the roles.

The movie also stars his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta.

Cannes is also honouring Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson and performer Barbra Streisand honourary Palme d’Or awards at this year’s festival.

This is not the first time the festival has awarded a surprise honourary Palme. Last year, actor Denzel Washington received the honour, as did Tom Cruise in 2022.