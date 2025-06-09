Four arrested for alleged aggravated robbery

Four youths who allegedly robbed a taxi driver in Nabua are now in police custody.

Officers from the Southern Division and the K9 Unit arrested the four, who are believed to reside along Sukanaivalu Road.

The four are alleged to have robbed a taxi driver on Griswold Road and stolen his wallet.

A report was received, and officers from the Southern Division Taskforce and the K9 Unit were deployed.

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The suspects were later apprehended at Toga Place.

Police investigations are continuing.