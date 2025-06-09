Govt pushes faster removal of derelict ships

Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the government will seek dedicated budget funding to fast-track the removal of derelict ships at Suva Harbour.

This comes amid growing concerns from affected coastal communities over environmental damage and impacts on traditional fishing grounds.

Ro Filipe described the current progress on the issue as very unsatisfactory.

Speaking on concerns raised by the people of Navukavu and Nandonumai, he said communities dependent on fisheries continue to suffer because of abandoned vessels in the area.

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“So we as a government need to move faster. And we will also be making budget submissions on that as a ministry, so that we finish this work in two years.”

Ro Filipe is also calling on the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited and other responsible authorities to hasten efforts to address the issue.