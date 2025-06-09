Plant health boosts food security

Fiji is strengthening efforts to protect plant health and boost biosecurity as part of measures to safeguard food security and the agriculture sector from pests and diseases.

This was highlighted during the International Day of Plant Health 2026 celebration held at the Fiji National University’s College of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry in Koronivia.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna says healthy plants are essential for agriculture, livelihoods, biodiversity and the country’s economy.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Plant Biosecurity for Food Security,” Tunabuna stressed that protecting crops from pests and diseases is critical to ensuring stable food production.

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He warned that growing trade, travel and changing farming systems continue to increase the risk of invasive pests and diseases entering Fiji, pointing to the spread of Fall Armyworm in maize crops as an example.

Tunabuna says the Government remains committed to strengthening biosecurity systems through prevention, preparedness and stronger partnerships.