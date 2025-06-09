Thousands march in Pakistan-administered Kashmir as clashes kill at least 15

Pakistan-administered Kashmir [Source: BBC News]

At least 15 people – 11 civilians and four security officers – have been killed in clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, local authorities say.

The Joint Awami Action ⁠Committee (JAAC) – a collective of activist groups – called on people to march to the regional capital Muzaffarabad to protest against the reservation of 12 seats for refugees in the upcoming elections.

Authorities responded by accusing the group of sedition, banning it and ordering action against its leaders.

However, this has not deterred thousands of people from joining the march, leading to clashes with security forces in different parts of the region.

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Local officials say that a massive convoy of protesters – more than 10,000 by official estimates – are four kilometres (2.4mi) outside the city of Rawalkot.

The Poonch district commissioner of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Sardar Waheed Khan, told BBC Urdu that security officials were patrolling the area to ensure law and order, while residents had been told not to leave their homes.

He added that the convoy of protesters would not be allowed to pass through Rawalkot to go to Muzaffarabad.

BBC Urdu reporters say that local mosques are broadcasting announcements asking people not to leave their homes.

There are fears of further violence but Khan said that the rule of law “would be ensured”.

Helicopters have also been flying surveillance flights in the state capital, Muzaffarabad, as well as in Rawalkot.