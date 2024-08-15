Sudan peace talks begin without key parties

[Source: BBC News]

Fresh peace talks aimed at ending Sudan’s 16-month war have started although neither warring side has entered the negotiating room.

The US, which is leading the talks, insisted the event continued regardless, saying “we are going to try to do everything we can to try to end this horrific crisis in Sudan”.

Fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed thousands, driven about 10 million people from their homes and sparked what the United Nations has called the “world’s worst hunger crisis”.

The army said it would boycott the talks several days ago , while RSF delegates went to Switzerland but at the last minute said they would stay away.