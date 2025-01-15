South Korean officials enter presidential compound to detain impeached Yoon.

[ Source: AP ]

Seemingly hundreds of law enforcement officials in South Korea entered the residential compound of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol early Wednesday in the capital Seoul.

It was their second attempt to detain him over his imposition of martial law last month.

Following an hourslong standoff at the compound’s gate, anti-corruption investigators and police officers were seen moving up the hilly compound. Police officers were earlier seen using ladders to climb over rows of buses placed by the presidential security service near the compound’s entrance.

Article continues after advertisement

Law enforcement officials may face more obstacles as they approach Yoon’s residential building.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and police are jointly investigating whether Yoon’s brief martial law declaration on Dec. 3 amounted to an attempted rebellion. They pledged more forceful measures to detain him after the presidential security service blocked their initial efforts on Jan. 3.