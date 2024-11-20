South Africa will focus G20 presidency on inclusive growth, food security

[Source: Reuters]

South Africa will use its G20 presidency to focus on advancing inclusive economic growth, food security and artificial intelligence, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Brazil.

South Africa takes over the G20 presidency from Brazil at the summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva earlier urged G20 leaders to accelerate their national climate targets, calling on them to reach net zero climate emissions five to 10 years ahead of schedule.

“As South Africa, we undertake to advance the work of the G20 towards achieving greater global economic growth and sustainable development. We will work to ensure that no one is left behind,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “South Africa’s Presidency will be the first time an African country has presided over the G20. We will use this moment to bring the development priorities of the African Continent and the Global South more firmly onto the agenda of the G20.”