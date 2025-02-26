Smokers' death risk spiked for 23 common causes

Smoking causes about one quarter of deaths for people aged 45 to 74 in Australia, research shows. (Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS)

It kills dozens of Australians every day and now smoking has been linked to increased chances of dying from 23 common causes.

Researchers from The Australian National University followed 178,000 people and explored detailed evidence on smoking and cause of death in Australia.

The habit kills more than 24,000 Australians every year, more than 66 people a day.

Smokers are 36 times more likely to die of chronic lung disease and 18 times more likely to die of lung cancer, lead author Grace Joshy said.

They are also 60 per cent more likely to die of dementia and twice as likely to succumb to stroke or heart disease, along with almost two dozen other causes.

Smoking causes about one quarter of deaths for people aged 45 to 74 in Australia, Associate Professor Joshy said.

The study analysed data from people aged 45 and older between 2005 and 2009, and were followed until 2017.

Senior author Emily Banks said many underestimate the impacts of so-called “light smoking”, which involves smoking a couple of cigarettes per day.

“Smoking any amount is extremely harmful, especially for people’s lungs,” Professor Banks said.

Quit Director Rachael Andersen said the research underscores the urgent need for people to kick the habit.

“Smoking (causes) such devastating harm to people’s lungs, hearts and brains,” she said.

“It is important people put quitting at the top of their to do list, and now people need not go it alone.”

