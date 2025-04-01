World

Signs of life detected in quake-struck Bangkok skyscraper

Reuters

April 1, 2025 10:10 am

[Source: Reuters]

Signs of life were detected in the ruins of a skyscraper in Bangkok as efforts intensified to find people trapped three days after a massive earthquake in Southeast Asia that killed at least 2,000.

Scanning machines and sniffer dogs were deployed at the unfinished skyscraper and Bangkok’s Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said rescuers were urgently working out how to access an area where signs of life had been detected, three days on from the quake.

Realistic chances of survival diminish after 72 hours, she said, adding: “We have to speed up. We’re not going to stop even after 72 hours.”

Article continues after advertisement

In central Myanmar, rescuers freed four people, including a pregnant woman and a girl, from collapsed buildings in the city of Mandalay near the epicentre of Friday’s 7.7-magnitude earthquake, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese rescue workers in red helmets carried one survivor, wrapped in a metallic thermal blanket, through heaps of shattered concrete and twisted metal at an apartment building in Mandalay, China’s state broadcaster CCTV showed.

Drone footage of the city showed a huge, multi-storey building pancaked into layers of concrete, but some gilded temples were still standing.

Civil war in Myanmar, where a military junta seized power in a coup in 2021, was complicating efforts to reach those injured and made homeless by the Southeast Asian nation’s biggest quake in a century.

“Access to all victims is an issue … given the conflict situation. There are a lot of security issues to access some areas across the front lines in particular,” Arnaud de Baecque, resident representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Myanmar, told Reuters.

One survivor in Mandalay said that after rescue workers pulled him out of the rubble of his restaurant, he had rented a bulldozer with his own money to try to find the body of one of his workers and make the building safe for his neighbours.

One rebel group said Myanmar’s ruling military was still conducting airstrikes on villages in the aftermath of the quake, and Singapore’s foreign minister called for an immediate ceasefire to help relief efforts.

SEARCH GOES ON AT COLLAPSED BUILDING IN BANGKOK

In the Thai capital Bangkok, rescuers pulled out another body from the rubble of the unfinished skyscraper that collapsed in the quake, bringing the death toll from the building collapse to 12, with a total of 19 dead across Thailand and 75 still missing at the building site.

Initial tests showed that some steel samples collected from the site of the collapsed building were substandard, Thai industry ministry officials said. The government has launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

“We will have to collect more samples and conduct more tests once we can,” official Nontichai Likitaporn told a press conference.

In Myanmar, state media said the death toll had reached 2,065 with more than 3,900 injured and over 270 missing and that the military government had declared a week-long mourning period from Monday.

The Wall Street Journal, citing the junta, reported the death toll had reached 2,028 in Myanmar, while the opposition National Unity Government, which includes remnants of the government ousted in 2021, put the toll at 2,418 as of Monday.

Chinese state media said three Chinese nationals were among the dead.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the new death tolls. Media access has been restricted in the country since the junta took power. Junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing warned at the weekend that the number of fatalities could rise.

RELIEF EFFORTS

The opposition appealed to countries to deliver aid directly to earthquake victims, saying there was a risk the junta could divert or obstruct humanitarian assistance.

“We are in a race against time to save lives,” the National Unity Government said in a statement. “Any obstruction to these efforts will have devastating consequences.”

A spokesperson for the junta was not immediately available to comment.

China, India and Thailand are among Myanmar’s neighbours that have sent relief materials and teams, along with aid and personnel from Malaysia, Singapore and Russia.

“It doesn’t matter how long we work. The most important thing is that we can bring hope to the local people,” said Yue Xin, head of the China Search and Rescue Team that pulled people out of the rubble in Mandalay, Xinhua reported.

The United Nations said it was rushing relief supplies to survivors in central Myanmar.

“Our teams in Mandalay are joining efforts to scale up the humanitarian response despite going through the trauma themselves,” said Noriko Takagi, the U.N. refugee agency’s representative in Myanmar.

The United States pledged $2 million in aid “through Myanmar-based humanitarian assistance organizations”. It said in a statement that an emergency response team from USAID is deploying to Myanmar.

The agency is undergoing massive cuts as the two-month-old Trump administration tries to shut the agency.

The quake devastation has piled more misery on Myanmar, already in chaos from the civil war that intensified after the elected government of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted by the military.

“The earthquake has laid bare the deeper vulnerabilities facing Myanmar’s people and underscored the need for sustained international attention to the broader crisis,” said U.N. Special Envoy on Myanmar Julie Bishop, calling for access to all areas for aid groups and condemning what she said were continuing military operations.

Critical infrastructure – including bridges, highways, airports and railways – across the country of 55 million is damaged, slowing humanitarian efforts while the conflict that has battered the economy, displaced over 3.5 million people and debilitated the health system, rages on.

“We see devastated communities across the country in Mandalay and (the capital) Naypyidaw in particular…People are still sleeping outside, can’t access their homes, so they don’t have capacity to cook their meals, said the ICRC’s de Baecque.

“All the health structures that have been damaged… are not delivering what they were doing in terms of healthcare and have a difficulty to absorb extra needs.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Rabuka calls for inclusivity this Eid

Eid celebrations begin

Acting Commissioner pledges overhaul at FCS

Pandemic pummels iTaukei Affairs Board finances

Fiji Airways joins oneworld

Dengue fever claims three lives

Health Ministry records seven leptospirosis deaths

Fuel prices to decrease from today

Minimum wage rate boosted

Fiji faces growing water demand

Medical school joins fight against cancer

Signs of life detected in quake-struck Bangkok skyscraper

Germany decides to leave history in the past and prepare for war

Russia has committed over 183,000 war crimes in Ukraine

Drua out for redemption

Beefed up security for Triple N Zone

Rewa’s Valevou, Matanisiga out for tomorrow’s match

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations mark joyous end of Ramadan

Brathwaite steps down as West Indies Test captain

Food businesses under scrutiny

Singh calls for stronger school management role

Singapore pool winners advance directly to semis

Fuel prices to decrease from tomorrow

Ministry pushes for cocoa and coffee industry revival

Weather preparedness a priority for Delakado villagers

Mini Games squad to be announced later this month

Respect and unity among all faiths: Singh

Woman rescued from Myanmar earthquake rubble

Rewa to tighten defense for next match

Multi-Ethnic grants empower communities with diverse projects

Loss to Protégé Mensik makes Miami defeat easier: Djokovic

Old PALM mistreatment clip misleading

Education Act review long overdue, says PS

DPM Prasad calls for compassion and inclusivity this Eid

Fiji Pine expands with new office

Trump threatens bombing if Iran does not make nuclear deal

Drua Women begin training for Super W Semifinal

Burerua faces drug threat head-on

$278K in grants empower communities

More than 1000 athletes for Triple N Zone

Labasa’s first gas crematorium set for completion

Napoli beats AC Milan

Starc's first T20 five-for gives Capitals easy IPL win

Fiji urged by IUCN to speed up BBNJ agreement approval

Muslim families prepare for Eid

TLTB moves to recover overdue rent

FCCC proposes one national fuel price

Trump says he is not joking about third presidential term

Construction activity declines

New energy tech to slash electricity costs

Fiji leads the charge in ocean accounting

Leaders urged to use Ram Navami for social change

Trump says TikTok sale deal to come before Saturday deadline

Trump says he 'couldn't care less' about higher car prices

Silktails keep positive mindset

Discipline a major concern for Rewa

Surge in severe burns among children

Tsunami warning lifted for Fiji

Ministry warns of ongoing power failures risking hospital operations

Powerful Sabalenka subdues Pegula to claim Miami Open crown

MLB roundup: Yanks hit 9 HRs, bash Brewers 20-9

New proposal aims to protect iTaukei families

Police review five-year quarters policy

UK prepared to retaliate against US tariffs

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Pacific strategies to drive economic growth and climate resilience

Water crisis solved with 11 new tanks

Machinery to drive rice production

Fiji finish fourth in Hong Kong 7s

Fijiana finish fifth at Hong Kong 7s

10-man Rewa go down in opener

Fiji miss out cup final after loss to France

Defending champions make a winning start to the OFC Men’s Champions League

Myanmar Muslims gathered for Ramadan prayers

'There's no blueprint': Hanumankind

Ministry seeks budget boost

TTFB aims to close financial gaps in entrepreneurship

WIN Convention demands structural change

Reds to face Fijiana Drua in home Super W semi-final

Sahib embraces Eid as a celebration of community

Australia's Albanese expects 'one-on-one' discussion with Trump

Centre launches free eye screening

Chet Hanks enlists dad Tom Hanks for music video

Netball Fiji President addresses association walkout

Former All Whites goalie Jake Gleeson wins $36m in medical malpractice case

Red Cross concerned for nine missing medics in Gaza

Bastille want new tour to be 'joyous celebration'

Dragons prop faces long ban, no suspension for Mahoney

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcome baby girl

US orders French companies to comply with Trump's diversity ban

Tailevu North College experience Futsal for the first time

Woman who killed Selena denied parole

Denmark's prime minister to visit Greenland

Ministry battles cuts with cost-saving moves

Spike in traffic infringements

Vinaka Fiji improves lives in Yasawa

Without us they are nothing: Suva Netball President

Fiji and PNG deepen business ties

Powerful Sabalenka subdues Pegula: Claims Miami Open crown

Duke University did not approve ‘The White Lotus’ references

Ukraine expects strong Western response to Russian drone attacks

Moment of kindness between ‘Survivors’ brings Jeff to tears

Suspected pirate kidnapping: Three Chinese nationals missing from Ghana waters

Mbappe scores twice as Real struggle to beat lowly Leganes 3-2

Prince Harry accused of bullying

Helen Mirren knows something about playing royalty

Hamas agrees to Gaza ceasefire proposal

Syria's president forms new transitional government

Fiji 7s through to semi-finals

Forest knock Brighton out on penalties: Book Cup semi-final spot

Tobacco fight hindered by financial barriers

Palace beat Fulham to reach FA Cup semis

Announcer loses life in tragic crash

Ministry redrawing urban village boundaries

Myanmar quake death toll passes 1,600

Ministry aligns budget with NDP

Teba's penalty kick gives Fiji a spot in the semi-finals

Heartbreak loss for Fijiana in Cup quarters

Netball Fiji faces boycott from member associations

Queensland Reds top of the ladder after tight Force win

Moana Pasifika upset Crusaders for first ever win in Christchurch

Myanmar quake death toll nears 700

Fiji to face Spain in Cup quarters despite loss

Record rain and floods with disaster far from over

Consultation key to fixing Fiji's flawed system, says Fatiaki

Corrections chief suspended

FEO strengthens election security

Fijiana to face Canada in Cup quarterfinal

Kiran urges action for more women in leadership

Fiji braces for thunderstorms and heavy rain

Eid brings calls for greater compassion

Silktails edge out Knights in nail-biting finish

MiniMod Lalai rugby program launched in Lautoka

Four policemen, two militants killed in gun battle in India's Kashmir

Singer Cynthia Erivo honored with GLAAD Award for LGBTQ+ advocacy

Djokovic reaches Miami Open final, 100th career title in sight

Vance accuses Denmark of not keeping Greenland safe from Russia, China

Rewa's Alam faces pressure as sole goalkeeper

Crime families clash in Guy Ritchie's starry new series 'MobLand'

Volunteers step up to tidy up CWMH

Tailevu Naitasiri women struggle with player availability

New insurance scheme to help iTaukei families

Remaining USAID staff fired

Tuinamuana joins FNPF Board

Maduro urges UN to back release of migrants

Nayacalevu departs Ospreys

Swedish journalist jailed in Turkey on terrorism

Brazil sack coach Dorival after humiliating loss to Argentina

Over 140 killed in Myanmar earthquake

WAF battles water crisis as reservoir levels drop

Ratu Tevita installed as Vunivalu

Council exposes fraudsters

Madge selection gamble booms

Roosters ‘self-destruct’

COMPOL vows tough crackdown on drug trade in Koro Island

North recipients urged not to abuse assistance

Surveillance cameras urged for food businesses after sabotage incident

Turuva labels Suva Zone One a success

Delta tigers aim to come back stronger this year

Sanitation safeguards water quality: Ro Filipe

Sabalenka into final

Djokovic reaches Miami Open semis

Fiji fights back to stay unbeaten

Fijiana falls short against France

Two powerful earthquakes hit Myanmar, trap dozens under rubble in Thailand

Fiji edges USA in Hong Kong 7s thriller

Last minute try seals win for Fijiana

Economy stable despite tourism dip

MGM defends boys and girls titles

Lightning caused power outage

Jiuta appointed as FCCC’s first female CEO

North to host Girmit national celebration

More students to benefit from iTaukei scholarship

Pacific nation’s urged to ratify BBNJ

Tiga sport draws confidence from national team success

LTA urges vigilance after second road fatality this week

$2.3 million boost for Labasa football academy

Fiji Airways backs Tourism Super Week 2025

Heavy rain warning issued

Viti Levu faces power outage

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh fear aid cuts will deepen crisis

Reds eye chance to Force way into top Super spot

Sundance Film Festival waves goodbye to Park City in favor of Boulder, Colorado

Re-run for senior boys 100m final

Ducia dedicates medal to late dad

Australia PM Albanese calls national election for May 3

Byrne dismisses social media critics, stands by expert guidance

RSMS and MGM hold lead at Suva Zone One

MGM triumphs in junior girls 100m finals

New sponsors for Fiji FACT

Ravukivuki and Pio come in clutch for Dudley

Student investigated for allegedly assaulting teacher

Man dies following road accident

Villagers say no to hydro dam project

Kennedy to slash 10,000 jobs in major overhaul of US health agencies

Dua Lipa beats lawsuit claiming she copied 'Levitating'

South Korea battles worst ever wildfires as death toll hits 28

Areki dominates junior girls shot put

Save the Children demands stronger regulations following fatality

Two to front court for alleged deception