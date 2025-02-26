World

Race against time to save eight Indian workers trapped inside tunnel

February 26, 2025 5:38 am

[ Source: BBC News ]

Authorities in the southern Indian state of Telangana are racing against time to save eight construction workers trapped inside a tunnel for more than 72 hours.

Around 50 workers had been working inside the 43km (26.7-mile)-long tunnel, located in Nagarkurnool district, when a part of its roof caved in early Saturday morning.

Officials say 43 of them managed to come out safely but efforts to reach the remaining eight men have faced repeated setbacks due to loose soil, mud and slush inside the tunnel.

Article continues after advertisement

They have also been unable to establish contact with the trapped men, or provide them with oxygen and other essential supplies.Jupally Krishna Rao, a state minister overseeing the rescue effort, told PTI news agency that “the chances of their survival are very remote.”

On Monday an expert team of “rat-hole miners” – people trained in narrow tunnel navigation – arrived to clear the debris and get to the workers. The same team had sucessfully rescued 41 construction workers trapped in a tunnel after a landslide in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand in 2023.

Approximately 33km of excavation has been completed so far and roughly 10km remain, officials said on Tuesday.

Rescuers are using a train to get to a point from where they need to climb on to a conveyor belt to remove the debris. Reports say they are also continuously pumping out water to ensure oxygen supply within the tunnel. But the rough terrain of the region has slowed them down.

As rescue efforts continue, families of the trapped workers – most of whom are daily wage workers – are anxiously waiting for news of their loved ones.

“I just hope that this time my son comes back safe. I will never send him away to earn again,” said Rampratap Sahu, a resident of Jharkhand state.

Others expressed anger at authorities for letting their family members “come in harm’s way”.

“Why did they send the men to work there when they knew of the risks involved in the project?” asked Jaspreet Kaur, whose brother is among those trapped.

A portion of the under-construction Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) collapsed around 13km from its opening at 8:30 local time (03:00 GMT) on Saturday.

The accident took place after a slab of concrete covering seepage on the roof slipped and fell off. At least a dozen workers were injured in the chaos.

The tunnel is part of the longest-running irrigation project of the Telangana government. Located in a hilly forested area, it passes through the Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam tiger reserve which is the largest in India.

Officials said construction work had resumed just four days before the accident, after a gap of almost three years.

Various relief teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, firefighters and soldiers from the Indian army, are at the spot.

Officials told BBC Telugu that a team of firefighters was the first to go inside on Sunday.

“We covered 11km by train, 2km by conveyor belt and the remaining distance on foot,” an official, who wanted to stay anonymous, said. “But then we hit a roadblock.”

“There were tall mounds of mud and soft soil. The boring machine that was being used by the workers lay upside down, blocking all passage beyond.”

The rescuers said they were forced to return from that point as they did not have the necessary tools and machines to clear the slush.

“We shouted and screamed, whistled and pointed torches, hoping for a response but didn’t hear anything.”

Relatives of some of the trapped men are now desperately hoping for a miracle.

“When I left home, my wife held me, wept and said, do not come back empty handed. Bring back my son,” said Rampratap Sahu, father of one of the workers.

“But what can I do? I can only sit here and pray to god to return my son to me. I want nothing else.”

Lau schools to remain closed

Production order for man facing second murder charge

Digital literacy gap identified

Namudu is new PBF country director

TD10F upgraded to tropical cyclone

Waterlogging affects cane farms in Labasa

COI in concluding stages

Kaba denies charges, bail variation allowed

New strategy set to boost global reach

GRD to focus on waste management crisis

Health ministry acknowledges Tavua hospital challenges

Race against time to save eight Indian workers trapped inside tunnel

Ba rugby gets medical assistance from Aspen

Kvitova not setting goals in comeback from maternity break

Australia interested in 2031 Asian Cup, Central Asian nations launch joint bid

Root backs Buttler's captaincy despite England setbacks

China and Russia vow to continue cooperation

School infrastructure failing students, report warns

Fake tax invoice scam lands six in court

TC Rae exits Fiji waters

Fijian Drua release Cirikidaveta

High turbidity levels disrupt water supply

Vueti eyes spot in Drua squad for opener

Nadroga duo set new national indoor records

Clean-up underway in Lakeba following TC Rae

Tirau, Valevou make the cut

Football family mourns passing of Waka

Floodwaters persist, road access blocked

58 evacuation centres active

Collective action needed to tackle drug use: Kamikamica

President advocates for economy diversification

Time to prioritize our seniors, says Kiran

Contraband seized at Suva Remand Centre

Peace must not mean surrendering Ukraine, says Macron

Kaba seeks bail variation

Traffic congestion measures identified

Police assist in evacuation efforts

Koroi secures overseas contract

Ravalaca calls on youth to trade drugs for gloves

Daniel Craig, the latest James Bond, responds to Amazon taking over the 007 franchise

'Shogun' and 'Only Murders in the Building' win top TV honors at SAG Awards

Winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Gold exports to China sparks political debate

Navua police officer to front court over alleged assault

Nayacalevu joins Ospreys as injury cover

Russia's Putin outlines aluminium, rare earth deals with the US

Youths arrested for alleged attempted aggravated robbery

Health ministry urges caution amid flooding

European leaders in Kyiv to mark three years of war

We'll lose if we play like Drua: Waratahs Coach

Gale warnings to be lifted as TC Rae moves further away

Fijiana’s Vancouver breakthrough

Heavy rain and strong winds impact Moala

Schools in Northern, Lau, and Lomaiviti remain closed

Multiple roads closed due to flooding

Floodwaters recede in Labasa

Meth set aside for training

Calls for stronger monitoring of reforestation efforts

Ministry targets full visa automation

Hamas says no Gaza ceasefire talks unless Israel releases prisoners

NZ advances to semi-final of Champions Trophy

FICAC witnesses to access documents

TLTB to verify FHCL lease boundaries

‘Good American Family’ reignites interest

Voletta Wallace, Notorious B.I.G.’s, dead at 78

Merz plans pivot from US as coalition talks loom

Authorities activate evacuation centres in the North

TC Rae remains a threat to low-lying areas

Bolabiu proud of Rokovereni

Naroi villagers face strong winds, high waves

Fiji Finals confirmed for week 13

Rotuma welcomes FIFA Football for schools

The ‘James Bond’ property is changing hands

Naodamu residents warned to avoid floodwaters

Massive crowds mourn Hezbollah's slain leader Nasrallah

Koro villagers safe amid TC Rae

Rizwan says pressure got to Pakistan's batsmen in loss to India

Severe weather forces road closures in the North

PM stays out of Malimali removal debate

Police and military join forces to strengthen security

Tough pools for Fiji sides in Hong Kong

Ron Howard reveals he was related to Don Knotts

Russia launches war's largest drone attack on Ukraine

Police assist communities to evacuate

Power disruption affects greater Suva area

Trump eliminating 2,000 USAID positions in the US

Labasa businesses close amid TC Rae’s impact

DPM Prasad dismisses Narube’s fund misuse claims

Baldwin diagnosed with PTSD after ‘Rust’ shooting, wife says on reality show

Fijiana falls in Vancouver 7s final

George Clooney is farming and driving a tractor

Jerry ‘Iceman’ Butler, dead at 85

Britain and India to restart trade talks in New Delhi

$500 bail for Punja

Rokovereni for men’s final

Fiji Met monitors new system

Vanuabalavu community remains safe

Fiji 7s finish fourth in Vancouver

From the stage to the court

Man facing new murder charge while awaiting sentence

Record 112 nominees for 2024 Fiji Sports Awards

Russia and US plan another meeting this week

Over 100kg of meth being destroyed under tight security

President pushes for responsible social media use

Chand's strategic shift pays off

China's 'Ne Zha 2' animated blockbuster fuels nationalist pride

FNPF explores affordable housing solutions

Improved drainage prevents flooding in Labasa

Florence bans check-in keyboxes as Italy acts against overtourism

Fijiana to take on New Zealand in final

German election victor Merz plans pivot from US as coalition talks loom

Rihanna teases new music but won’t reveal release date

Moldova urges clergy to "tell the truth" about Ukraine war

Ratu Finau Secondary ready to shelter evacuees

Heavy security as authorities prepare to destroy meth

Pope Francis remains critical and has 'slight' kidney issue

Fijiana 7s storm into Vancouver final

Six men South Africa beat Fiji 7s

Hollywood's SAG awards kick off in last sprint to the Oscars

Strong winds batter Mago Island, residents safe

Fiji men’s 7s to face South Africa in semis

TC Rae intensifies into cat 2 cyclone

Drua drop to ninth after loss to Hurricanes

Parents urged to keep children safe

Northern Division braces for Cyclone Rae

Police to destroy 4.15 tonnes of meth today

Decade-long stays in police quarters to end

Nasinu shocks Lautoka, Navua beats Nadroga

NFA to expands infrastructure to boost fire safety

France hammer Italy to keep Six Nations title hopes alive

Religious leaders stand united for reconciliation and healing

Liverpool beat Man City 2-0 to extend lead at the top to 11 points

First half blitz gives Newcastle thrilling 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest

Need for more oncologists: FCS

Summit aims to tackle child abuse and neglect

Kohli aces another chase for India, Pakistan stare at exit

Major climate grant to safeguard pacific tuna stocks

TD09F now a category 1 Tropical Cyclone named Rae

Chinese treasures finally see the light of day

China accuses Australia of 'hyping' Chinese naval drills

Nasinu stuns Lautoka

Tropical Depression 09F set to become cyclone tonight

Ba’s Catarogo scores on debut in stalemate

Fijiana to face Japan in Vancouver semifinal

Police find marijuana at Denarau home

Labasa holds tigers at home

Farmers urged to take precaution

Ba women win IDC 2024

Tudravu places a strong emphasis on allegiance

MOBA elects new President

Israel delays releasing 620 Palestinian prisoners

Paul Costelloe looks to equestrian world

Schools in the Vanua Levu, Lomaiviti, and Lau to close tomorrow

Fiji 7s powers past Great Britain into Semis

RFMF and Police form joint task force to combat drug trafficking

Parents must step up says Tudravu

"Dreams (Sex Love)" wins Berlinale's top prize

Prepare now as depression likely to turn into cyclone

Trump to name FBI chief Patel as acting ATF director

Fijiana to face Brazil in Cup quarterfinal 

Dominant Joseph Parker knocks out Martin Bakole in the second round

Fiji to play Great Britain in Cup Quarters

Pope Francis in critical condition after health deteriorates

Drua Women fall to Brumbies in pre-season trial

Keke Palmer wins entertainer of the year

Prominent businessman in custody

Asensio bags brace to lift Villa to 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Raqona gets debut try in Fiji win

Gale warning issued

Inglis sinks England, Australia clinch Champions Trophy thriller

Employment Relations Bill expected to be tabled soon

Late execution proves costly for the Drua

Buoyant India, beleaguered Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy blockbuster

Zhou next for Ravalaca

FNPF faces regulatory hurdles in overseas expansion

Nadi’s new signing gamble pays off

Joseph Parker v Martin Bakole: What you need to know

Brighton heap more misery on Southampton: 4-0 away victory

Johnson double helps Spurs to 4-1 win at Ipswich

Crystal Palace down shot-shy Fulham 2-0

Refuse external interests says Toribau

Wolves win at 10-man Bournemouth: Pulls away from relegation

Man United fight back to draw at Everton after VAR reprieve

Ireland claim Triple Crown in thrilling encounter in Cardiff

England end Calcutta Cup hoodoo by beating Scotland

Daunivavana, Kauyaca and Kwadjo dominate

Ravalaca claims lightweight title

Western Force hold on to break away drought against Brumbies

13-men Highlanders claim emotionally-charged victory over Blues

Hurricanes edge Drua in thrilling battle

Israel prepares to receive six more Gaza hostages

Nakoci focused on Drua

Police eyes collaboration

Faith leaders push for moral education

Fijiana earn first win in Vancouver 7s

Nadi upsets newcomers Tavua at home

Parents relieved as program secures future for their children

Nausori Volleyball using sports to steer youth away from crime

Labasa holds Rewa in tight IDC match

Fiji pearls finish fourth