Pope Leo takes charge at grandiose inaugural Mass

[Source: Reuters]

Pope Leo XIV will formally take up his role as leader of the global Catholic Church on Sunday, with a Mass in St. Peter’s Square that will draw tens of thousands of well-wishers, including dozens of world leaders and European royalty.

Crowds are expected to cram the Square and surrounding streets in Rome for the formal celebration, which starts at 10:00 a.m. (0800 GMT) and includes the first ride in the white popemobile by Leo, the first pope from the United States.

Born in Chicago, the 69-year-old pontiff spent many years as a missionary in Peru and also has Peruvian citizenship, meaning he is also the first pope from that South American nation.

Robert Prevost, a relative unknown on the world stage who only became a cardinal two years ago, was elected pope on May 8 after a short conclave of cardinals that lasted barely 24 hours.

He replaces Pope Francis, from Argentina, who died on April 21 after leading the Church for 12 often turbulent years during which he battled with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic convert who clashed with Francis over the Trump administration’s hard-line immigration policies, will lead a U.S. delegation alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also Catholic.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will also attend and would be happy to meet other leaders, a top aide has said, as he did at Francis’ funeral when he had face-to-face talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Zelenskiy last met Vance in February in the White House, when the two men clashed fiercely in front of the world’s media.

Also expected at the Vatican ceremony are the presidents of Peru, Israel, and Nigeria, the prime ministers of Italy, Canada, and Australia, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Many European royals will also be in the VIP seats near the main altar, including Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

